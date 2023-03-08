Darvin Ham specifies target return date for Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham gave a positive update on the impending return of point guard D’Angelo Russell.

Darvin Ham said the Lakers are targeting Friday vs. Toronto for D’Angelo Russell’s return. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 8, 2023

After missing six straight games, Russell is targeting Friday’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors to make his highly anticipated return.

Russell has been out since Feb. 23 with an ankle sprain. He’s averaging 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in a Lakers uniform thus far this season.

The Lakers came away with another big win on Tuesday night as they defeated the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies, 112-103.

Superstar Anthony Davis put up a monster game as he had 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting, a game-high 22 rebounds and two blocks for good measure. It was his third 30-point game in a row.

Los Angeles now holds sole possession of the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-34 record as they are a half-game up in the standings over the New Orleans Pelicans. That means if the season were to end today, the Lakers would be in the play-in tournament.

Russell’s return would be a huge boost for a Lakers team incredibly thin at the point guard position. Dennis Schroder is the only true point guard left on the roster as Austin Reaves has been backing him up with Russell out.

The Lakers are trying to hold it down with four-time MVP LeBron James out currently with a right tendon foot injury. James had been on a tear before he went down, as he’s averaging a team-high 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season.

Next up for the Lakers are the Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets.