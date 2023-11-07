Lakers News

Darvin Ham sounds off on LeBron’s lack of free throws during Lakers loss vs. Heat

Zach Stevens
Zach Stevens
3 Min Read
LeBron James Miami Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers fought hard on Monday against the Miami Heat, but they still lost, 108-107, giving them a 3-4 record on the season.

LeBron James played a spirited game with 30 points, and although he looked very spry throughout, head coach Darvin Ham complained afterward that he only attempted four free throws.

As if to prove he was getting hit on his way to the basket, James’ jersey was torn at one point in the game.

James attacked the basket with regularity in this game, and he threw down multiple transition dunks, which seemed to excite the home crowd in South Florida a bit. He even had one of his patented chase-down blocks in transition on Heat guard Tyler Herro during the fourth quarter.

What hurt Los Angeles more than anything was an injury to Anthony Davis that he sustained just before halftime. He tried to give it a go twice during the third quarter, but he ultimately exited the game after a little while.

The team trailed by double digits early in the fourth quarter, but James led a comeback that gave it a chance to win. Unfortunately, it was too little, too late.

Even in his 21st season and at age 38, James is playing like a man much younger than he is. Including Monday’s contest, he’s averaging 25.3 points on 56.1 percent shooting, 8.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. However, he is playing 35.9 minutes a game, which is something to watch moving forward.

The Lakers are very short-handed right now, as they were already without Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura and Jalen Hood-Schifino when they started Monday’s game versus the Heat. To make matters even worse, starting point guard D’Angelo Russell was ejected after arguing a call during the fourth quarter.

Given the team’s dismal record, any type of extended absence for Davis would be very costly.

It will play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday before ending its road trip with a contest versus the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Friday’s game will be the Lakers’ first In-Season Tournament game of the season.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Zach Stevens
Zach has always had a profound love and respect for the Lakers that has inspired him to write about the franchise. He has a great deal of admiration for LeBron James, and his overall knowledge about the NBA has made him a solid addition to the Lakers Daily staff.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James
How the Lakers could realistically complete a sign-and-trade deal for Kyrie Irving
Editorials

Lakers News

Anthony Davis Miami Heat
Anthony Davis provides update on his health after Lakers fall to Heat
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
LeBron says he would still be on same level even if he never joined Miami Heat
Lakers News
Bronny James and LeBron James
LeBron James’ optimistic message on Bronny as USC kicks season off vs. Kansas State
Lakers News
Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura
Darvin Ham provides both good and bad news on several injured Lakers
Lakers News
Lost your password?