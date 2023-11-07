Darvin Ham sounds off on LeBron’s lack of free throws during Lakers loss vs. Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers fought hard on Monday against the Miami Heat, but they still lost, 108-107, giving them a 3-4 record on the season.

LeBron James played a spirited game with 30 points, and although he looked very spry throughout, head coach Darvin Ham complained afterward that he only attempted four free throws.

Darvin Ham: "I see Bron shooting 4 free throws and the amount of times he attacked the rim, the amount of times he was slapped on the arm. For that not to be called man. He's not flopping. I watch him go to the hole strong." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 7, 2023

As if to prove he was getting hit on his way to the basket, James’ jersey was torn at one point in the game.

LeBron James jersey tore after all the players keep fouling and grabbing him. Sadly, LeBron got none of those calls. pic.twitter.com/FeGV0CRTUB — 🎗NBA•Fan🎗 (@Klutch_23) November 7, 2023

James attacked the basket with regularity in this game, and he threw down multiple transition dunks, which seemed to excite the home crowd in South Florida a bit. He even had one of his patented chase-down blocks in transition on Heat guard Tyler Herro during the fourth quarter.

LeBron chases down Tyler Herro 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UWcdgVm5Q8 — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 7, 2023

What hurt Los Angeles more than anything was an injury to Anthony Davis that he sustained just before halftime. He tried to give it a go twice during the third quarter, but he ultimately exited the game after a little while.

The team trailed by double digits early in the fourth quarter, but James led a comeback that gave it a chance to win. Unfortunately, it was too little, too late.

Even in his 21st season and at age 38, James is playing like a man much younger than he is. Including Monday’s contest, he’s averaging 25.3 points on 56.1 percent shooting, 8.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. However, he is playing 35.9 minutes a game, which is something to watch moving forward.

The Lakers are very short-handed right now, as they were already without Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura and Jalen Hood-Schifino when they started Monday’s game versus the Heat. To make matters even worse, starting point guard D’Angelo Russell was ejected after arguing a call during the fourth quarter.

Given the team’s dismal record, any type of extended absence for Davis would be very costly.

It will play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday before ending its road trip with a contest versus the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Friday’s game will be the Lakers’ first In-Season Tournament game of the season.