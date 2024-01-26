Lakers News

Darvin Ham reveals why he hasn’t used Lakers starting 5 that went to WCF

Zach Stevens
Zach Stevens
3 Min Read
LeBron James and Jarred Vanderbilt
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Late last season, the Los Angeles Lakers went from under .500 to the Western Conference Finals by using a starting lineup that consisted of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Many fans have been calling for head coach Darvin Ham to return to that same starting five this season. But he hasn’t, and the reasons have been Vanderbilt’s health and the 3-point accuracy of wing Taurean Prince.

Why Lakers should put Jarred Vanderbilt in starting 5

Vanderbilt, a 6-foot-8 forward, went from a throw-in in last February’s Russell Westbrook trade to a defensive standout, hustle player and fan favorite. His ability to guard multiple positions while hitting the boards on both ends of the floor made him an X-factor for the Lakers.

But he missed the first several weeks of this season with heel bursitis, and it has taken him a while to fully get back into game shape and rhythm. But he may he regaining his groove, as he has had 12 points in two of his last three games while seeing his rebounding production pick up.

The Lakers seriously lack 3-point shooting, both in terms of accuracy and volume. Prince is one of their few legitimate threats from downtown, and he is shooting 38.5 percent from that distance this season.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt has never been a 3-point shooter in any way or shape. While he has been operating more in the paint offensively lately, he can still be found spotting up in the corner at times, and opposing teams have been all but paying him to take 3-point shots. On the season, he’s just 5-of-23 from deep, and he has a career mark of 27.6 percent from that distance.

Los Angeles has been linked to many players on the trade market who could help rectify their lack of outside shooting. The one player it is most focused on right now is Dejounte Murray, a former All-Star guard for the Atlanta Hawks who is hitting 38.7 percent from 3-point land this year.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Zach Stevens
Zach has always had a profound love and respect for the Lakers that has inspired him to write about the franchise. He has a great deal of admiration for LeBron James, and his overall knowledge about the NBA has made him a solid addition to the Lakers Daily staff.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials

Lakers News

D'Angelo Russell
Nick Young apparently called D’Angelo Russell a ‘b—h’ after Lakers point guard said he’s a ‘f—–g gangster’
Lakers News
LeBron James and Darvin Ham
LeBron James comes to Darvin Ham’s defense in light of viral moment from Lakers-Blazers game
Lakers News
LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell
LeBron James breaks his silence on D’Angelo Russell amid Lakers trade rumors
Lakers News
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
D’Angelo Russell makes thoughts on Lakers trade rumors known with latest social media activity
Lakers News
Lost your password?