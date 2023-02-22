Darvin Ham reveals starting lineup for Lakers’ crucial Thursday night matchup vs. Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham revealed that he will use the same starting lineup from the team’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Thursday’s matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

That’s a good sign for the Lakers, as it means LeBron James, who has been dealing with a foot injury, will be good to go for Thursday’s game.

Lakers news and notes from their first practice post All-Star break:

– LeBron James was given the day off after being in Salt Lake City for ASG

– Darvin Ham says he will stick with same starting lineup he used in win vs. New Orleans

– Ham's goal is to secure the 6th seed — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 22, 2023

Los Angeles started Anthony Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt, James, D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley against New Orleans. Russell, Vanderbilt and Beasley were all acquired at the trade deadline by the Lakers.

Ham seems to be sticking with what worked prior to the All-Star break, as the Lakers dominated the Pelicans in that game. Every member of the team’s start lineup finished with a plus/minus of at least plus-10 in the game.

Russell (21 points) and Beasley (eight points) have been welcome additions, especially because of their ability to shoot the ball from beyond the arc.

That has allowed the Lakers to space the floor more for Davis and James on offense.

With the Warriors coming to town on Thursday, Los Angeles has a chance to gain a game on a team that is also fighting for a play-in tournament spot. The Lakers beat Golden State without James earlier this month, and they are just 2.5 games behind them in the Western Conference standings.

The Warriors hold the No. 9 seed in the West, and they are likely going to be without both guard Stephen Curry and forward Andrew Wiggins on Thursday night.

That’s a huge advantage for the Lakers since their stars (James and Davis) are healthy.

Ham deserves a ton of credit for adjusting on the fly this season, as the Lakers made a few moves prior to the trade deadline that have shaken up the rotation.

For now, it seems like Mo Bamba and Rui Hachimura will come off the bench for the Lakers alongside Austin Reaves, Troy Brown Jr. and Dennis Schroder.

Lonnie Walker IV, who was starting earlier in the season, may have fallen out of the rotation, as he played just three minutes against New Orleans.

It will be interesting to see how Ham adjusts his rotation down the stretch of this season with the Lakers fighting for a playoff berth.