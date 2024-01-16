Lakers News

Darvin Ham reveals Lakers starting 5 he’s committing to for ‘foreseeable future’

Peter Dewey
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Darvin Ham Lakers
Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham revealed that the team’s starting group against the Oklahoma City Thunder is the one that he is committing to for the “foreseeable future.”

Ham decided to start D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Taurean Prince, LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the team’s win over Oklahoma City on Monday night.

The Lakers snapped a two-game skid on Monday, and both James and Davis thrived with the new starting lineup around them. The Lakers have used this group in previous games this season (it was their starting lineup on opening night), and it appears Ham believes this group will give Los Angeles the best chance to win.

Davis led the way for the Lakers on Monday night, scoring 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field (9-of-10 from the charity stripe) to go along with 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.

He and James both had big scoring numbers, as the four-time champion finished the win with 25 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field (1-for-2 from 3-point range), seven rebounds and six assists.

Ham has used several different lineups this season – partially due to injuries – but this lineup may have the most offensive talent in it.

James, Davis, Reaves and Russell are the team’s four leading scorers this season. Prince (9.8 points per game) is the team’s sixth-leading scorer behind Rui Hachimura.

Putting Reaves and Russell on the floor gives the Lakers more players that can create off the dribble and score the ball at a high rate. Russell had 39 points in the Lakers’ loss to the Utah Jazz over the weekend.

This season, per NBA.com, the Lakers have a net rating of plus-1.3 points with the lineup of James, Davis, Reaves, Russell and Prince on the floor. That lineup also boasts an impressive offensive rating of 112.7.

The Lakers and Ham are hoping that this lineup change can propel the team on a little run to get back into the mix for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

After Monday’s win, the Lakers moved into the No. 10 seed in the West with a 20-21 record.

TAGGED: , , , , , ,
Share This Article
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James Lakers
Ex-Lakers big man on team’s rosters with LeBron James: ‘You can’t ask for Michelin-star meals with Costco ingredients at times’
Lakers News
Darvin Ham Lakers
Darvin Ham says he had around 50 texts when he checked his phone after troubling Lakers report surfaced
Lakers News
Anthony Davis Lakers
Anthony Davis says ‘everybody’ shoots well against Lakers: ‘We gotta play everybody like they’re Steph’
Lakers News
Anthony Davis and Toronto Raptors
NBA referees reveal Lakers were disadvantaged in 4th quarter, not Raptors
Lakers News
Lost your password?