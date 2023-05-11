Darvin Ham provides official injury update on Anthony Davis ahead of Lakers Game 6 vs. Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers failed to eliminate the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 on Wednesday night, and to make matters worse, Anthony Davis was hit in the head in the fourth quarter and didn’t return.

Many thought he may have had suffered a concussion, and it was reported early on Thursday that he would undergo extensive testing to determine if he had suffered one. But head coach Darvin Ham says that the center is officially listed as probable for Game 6 on Friday.

Anthony Davis is officially listed as probable for tomorrow's game against the Warriors, per Darvin Ham. — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) May 11, 2023

If Davis were to miss Game 6, the Lakers would be in a world of trouble, especially against a Warriors team that has eons of experience and has won four NBA championships in recent years, including last season’s title.

They took it to Los Angeles on Wednesday, responding with a vengeance after falling behind 3-1 in the series. They pounded the boards and were very physical in the paint, and Davis’ gang simply couldn’t innoculate themselves with the remedy.

The outcome of this series is still very much in doubt, as Golden State has previously overcome a 3-1 series deficit during the 2016 Western Conference Finals, thanks to a vintage performance by Klay Thompson in Game 6 on the road. The Lakers will need to bring their best effort on Friday, but luckily for them, they will be at Crypto.com Arena before their home fans.

Davis was inconsistent from game to game for much of this year’s playoffs, but he has now had three strong offensive performances in a row. If he is indeed perfectly OK after Wednesday’s incident, perhaps he will have a dominant Game 6 and look to put away the Warriors.

There is also a good amount of anxiety on Golden State’s side. If it ends up losing this series, it could undergo a serious shakeup this summer. Draymond Green, the team’s emotional leader and Swiss army knife, can become a free agent this summer, and if he leaves, it will likely mean the end of its dynasty.