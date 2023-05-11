Not only did the Los Angeles Lakers lose a potential closeout contest in Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors, but they also lost Anthony Davis when he got hit in the head in the second half and had to exit the game.

After the game, head coach Darvin Ham gave what seemed like a positive update on Davis.

Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis: "He seems to be doing really good already." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) May 11, 2023

The big man was shaken up for a while after sustaining the hit, and he was eventually forced to exit the court. He reportedly was helped to the locker room in a wheelchair, and he never came back onto the court.

Anthony Davis was wheeled out in a wheelchair and unable to walk under his own power, per @ChrisBHaynes. — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) May 11, 2023

With an injury or a hit of that nature, the concern is that he may have suffered a concussion. If that is the case, there is a good chance he will miss Game 6 back in Southern California, and if the Lakers advance to the next round, he could potentially miss more time depending on the severity of the concussion.

However, at the moment, there has been no diagnosis on what type of injury or ailment, if any, Davis has sustained.

Golden State came out with lots of gusto to start Wednesday’s contest, but the Lakers were able to stay right on their heels for much of the first half. However, the Warriors heated up from 3-point range, and they muscled their way to a lead they would not relinquish.

They were simply more physical than the Lakers defensively and on the boards, allowing them to grab 12 more rebounds and get plenty of layups and second-chance points.

Until he got hurt, Davis was having a strong game. He had an efficient 23 points, as well as nine rebounds, but he wasn’t the same force to be reckoned with on the defensive end as he has been throughout the season, especially during the playoffs.

Now the pressure will shift back to Los Angeles, while the defending champion Warriors are definitely alive and kicking.