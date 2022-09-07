Darvin Ham gives positive update on Kendrick Nunn’s recovery despite slight caveat

Though guard Kendrick Nunn is entering his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers, he has yet to actually suit up for a single game.

As many Lakers fans know, Nunn was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee just before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. Though it was initially believed that he would only be out a matter of weeks, his absence due to injury ended up lasting the entire season.

Now, it seems like he could be on his way to a return to the court. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham issued some positive intel into how Nunn’s recovery is going. While Ham said that Nunn “looks great,” he did also indicate that he has not yet returned to full-speed training.

Darvin Ham says Kendrick Nunn “looks great” but has mainly been doing individual workouts and going hard in the weight room. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) September 6, 2022

Ham’s update comes just a few days after Nunn himself called out a report on Twitter that indicated that his ramp up has been “slower than anticipated.” Based on Nunn’s response, it’s quite clear that he is tired of the negative reports related to his health.

You learn new things about yourself everyday on social media 😂 that’s why I barely be on here 🤫🤫 https://t.co/1MA8N5Ux1N — Kendrick Nunn (@nunnbetter_) September 3, 2022

Surely, everyone within the Lakers organization would be incredibly pleased if Nunn’s ramp up went better than expected. Though he is not an elite player, he has proven throughout his young NBA career that he has what it takes to be a productive member of solid teams.

He had a phenomenal rookie season in the 2019-20 campaign, starting all 67 games that he suited up for with the Miami Heat. He averaged 15.3 points per game that season and was considered a contender for the Rookie of the Year award all season long.

He surely wants to prove that the success he enjoyed earlier is his career was not a fluke, but first he’s going to have to battle back from what has become a really concerning knee issue.

Nunn has already dealt with setbacks when it comes to the injury. Most notably, a setback in January of this year forced the Lakers to completely reconsider the timetable of his injury. Though it is unclear if any other setbacks have since taken place, it seems that Nunn is not yet all the way healed.

That puts his recovery time at nearly a full year.

Hopefully, it won’t take much longer before the 27-year-old guard is ready to join his teammates on the court once again.