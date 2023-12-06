Videos

Danny Green thinks LeBron would go to Bronny’s USC debut and play Lakers game on same day

3 Min Read
Bronny James and LeBron

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently made it clear that when his son Bronny makes his debut for the University of Southern California, he’s going to be there — even if he has to miss a Lakers game to make it happen.

But if the younger James’ debut does land on the same day as a Lakers game, three-time NBA champion Danny Green thinks that the elder James will try to make it to both.

Fortunately for the elder James, he may not have to choose. The younger James reportedly could make his USC debut this Sunday in a home game, and the Lakers don’t have a game scheduled for that day. That would allow the elder James to catch his son’s debut without missing any action for the Purple and Gold.

Moreover, even if the younger James’ debut doesn’t happen this weekend, his father may still be able to catch the 19-year-old’s first game without missing any Lakers action. USC’s next two games after this Sunday will come on Dec. 17 and Dec. 19, and Los Angeles doesn’t have games scheduled for either of those days.

If the younger James’ debut gets pushed until a date like Dec. 28, however, then the elder James may have a decision to make, as the Lakers are also set to play that day. USC’s game on the 28th is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. PST in Oregon, and L.A.’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. PST in California.

The younger James’ debut will be an exciting moment for his family and the basketball world as a whole, especially considering the health scare he experienced earlier this year while working out. The youngster collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest in July, but he has recovered to such a degree that he’s ready to take the court again.

The USC guard could be a player to keep an eye on for the Lakers, so whenever his debut does happen, folks in Los Angeles will have plenty of reasons to tune in.

The Trojans are 5-3 so far this season, while the Lakers are 12-9.

