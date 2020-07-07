Danny Green Details How LeBron James Has Been Preparing to Dominate Once Season Resumes

LeBron James’ legendary work ethic is still going strong, with Los Angeles Lakers teammate Danny Green indicating that James is a constant presence in the gym and almost always the last to leave.

Danny Green says LeBron has been in the gym most days the longest, last one to leave and working the hardest. “He’s been a great leader consistently.” #Lakeshow — Laurantine (@LoJoMedia) July 7, 2020

James’ leadership was something the Lakers badly needed two years ago, when the team signed him as a free agent.

An injury-plagued first season for James in 2018-19 has largely been forgotten, with the 35-year-old superstar helping lead the Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference this season.

Prior to the NBA’s shutdown of play on March 11, James was averaging 25.7 points, a league-high 10.7 assists, 7.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

With three NBA titles and nine trips to the finals under his belt, James is well aware of the effort that’s needed to capture a championship. James’ eagerness to bring one to the Lakers is because it would not only be the franchise’s first in a decade, but they’d also be the third different team that he’s led to a title.

The uncertainties that lie ahead in this unprecedented season demand the type of leadership that James brings and will be on display at the end of this month.

With James leading by example, it’s clear that he’s ready to push his teammates to give maximum effort, an approach that could lead to a championship.