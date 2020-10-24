The Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat this season.

While it wasn’t a typical season, with the playoffs and final eight regular season games being played after a long layoff and in the Orlando, Fla. bubble, the Lakers still came out on top.

However, Los Angeles has a lot of questions heading into this offseason, as it has several players headed for free agency.

Shooting guard Danny Green explained that keeping the same roster as last season is probably unlikely, but as long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still there, Los Angeles will be fine.

“It’s going to be tough because we have so many free agents, with 10 guys that are free agents,” Green said. “Trying to bring everybody back and reconstruct the contracts, it’s going to be difficult, but when you have the nucleus of LeBron and AD — if they bring back AD — that’s pretty much what you need. You don’t need much else around them.”

Green has a point. Davis and James carried the Lakers for stretches in the postseason and are clearly two of the top players in the NBA.

While it would be nice to bring back potential free agents like Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo, they are much more replaceable than James and Davis.

The Lakers will likely head into next season as one of the favorites to win it all again as long as those two stars remain on the roster.