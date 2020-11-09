Los Angeles Lakers swingman Danny Green believes that DeMarcus Cousins and Troy Daniels should get rings for their contributions to the Lakers during the 2019-20 NBA season.

For Cousins, it was more of an unfortunate turn of events, as he was injured and rehabbing the entire 2019-20 season.

As for Daniels, the Lakers waived him on March 1, allowing him to sign with another team and be eligible for the 2019-20 playoffs.

Cousins was waived on Feb. 23 to create a roster spot for Markieff Morris.

Green said that he isn’t sure how things will be handled, but he did mention both Cousins and Daniels as former teammates he hopes are rewarded.

“I have not (heard anything). I know baseball is different, I know football is different,” Green said on “Inside the Green Room.” “From my understanding when I talked to (former Dodger) Ross [Stripling], if you take a swing or throw a pitch in any type of game of theirs, you will get a ring. … But with basketball, with us, I’ve seen guys get rings that have been on teams for two weeks, and I’ve seen guys that have been there half the season not get rings, so I don’t know how it’s going to go. It’s ultimately up to the captains, the front office and the organization of how they want to do that, but I’m all for guys that were a part of this team getting rings. “DeMarcus was there rehabbing all year, the only time he wasn’t with us was in the bubble. Troy was with us most of the year, all year, then he also did well in Denver. The guys that have been with us on the roster and on the team, I think they all deserve an opportunity to get a ring because they were part of the team.”

Green did not mention Lakers guard Avery Bradley, who decided not to join the team in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble.

However, since Bradley was on the roster and exercised his right to opt out, he certainly will be receiving a ring for his contributions this season.

The Lakers will get ready to defend their title when the 2020-21 NBA season kicks off on Dec. 22.