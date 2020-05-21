Danny Green Heavily Praises LeBron James: ‘He’s the MVP of the League’

Danny Green believes LeBron James should be the MVP of the 2019-20 season once the league hands out its yearly awards.

During a guest appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Green shared what made him come to that conclusion.

“We gotta have him because, mainly, he’s our point guard,” Green said. “He’s our facilitator. It starts with him. He’s a mismatch problem all over the floor, and he’s got to be able to read the pace of the game, read what’s best for us against certain teams, and to be at his best, he’s got to be healthy and playing well. Not just him, but AD (Anthony Davis), of course, too. Very crucial. It definitely starts with him. He’s our engine; he’s the MVP of the league, in my opinion.”

James was leading the Los Angeles Lakers to the top of the Western Conference with a 49-14 record when the league suspended operations last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The four-time MVP is averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game this season. His stiffest competition for the NBA’s top individual award comes from reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

James certainly has a case to dethrone Antetokounmpo as MVP. He is the league’s top assist man this season, and if the season ended today, this would be the first time in his career that he would be the NBA assists champion.

At 35 years old and still at the top of his game, James has found ways to reinvent himself and continue to be among the elite players in the league.

Green knows a thing or two about what constitutes an MVP since he played with James during his rookie year in 2009-10 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When he played for the San Antonio Spurs for the next few years, Green also witnessed firsthand what made two-time MVP Tim Duncan a great player.

He also played with Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard on the Spurs. Leonard won the Finals MVP award in 2014 as the Spurs defeated James’ Miami Heat for the title that year.