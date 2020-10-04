Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Danny Green has been battling hip issues over the course of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Although Green has seen injuries hamper his production on the floor, he’s not making any excuses with the Lakers fighting for a title.

Danny Green is dealing with an unnamed hip injury and has been on the injury report with a finger injury (volar plate) for the last several games, so I asked him how close he is to where he wants to be physically right now. This was his answer: pic.twitter.com/77qpRr7CHp — Finals Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 4, 2020

Green, 33, is in his first season with the Lakers.

During the regular season, the sharpshooter averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest. He started in 68 games.

Furthermore, Green has started in all 17 of the Lakers’ playoff games this season. The veteran is collecting 8.0 points and 3.2 boards in the postseason.

The guard is not new to long runs in the playoffs. As a matter of fact, Green won a championship with the Toronto Raptors last season. He also won a ring with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014.

The Lakers are up 2-0 on the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals. They’ll look to gather an another win in Game 3 on Sunday night.