Former Los Angeles Lakers and current Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green believes the comparisons between Ben Simmons and LeBron James are unwarranted at this point in Simmons’ young career.

“I see why there’s a comparison,” said Green leading up to the matchup between the two squads. “Obviously, LeBron is one of the greatest to ever do it and Ben has the potential given the size, ability, and speed, but it’s unfair. It’s unfair to compare anybody to LeBron or compare anybody to Michael Jordan, especially at a young age. “Ben is still learning the game and he’s still very good, but he still has a long way to go if he wants to be in that realm. This is an unfair comparison for anybody let alone Ben, but he has the tools and the potential to be that.”

Green was a member of last season’s championship team alongside James before eventually landing in Philadelphia after being a part of the offseason trade that brought Dennis Schroder to Los Angeles.

Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, is having another season of consistency across the board, averaging 12.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

At only 24 years old, Simmons has not had the same experience as James. After all, James has guided three different teams to NBA titles and has compiled 16 All-Star selections and four league MVPs.