- Joel Embiid says LeBron James should’ve received a flagrant 2 for pushing him while airborne
- Video: LeBron James commits dangerous flagrant foul on Joel Embiid after nearly getting posterized
- Danny Green explains why it’s ‘unfair’ to compare Ben Simmons to LeBron James
- Stephen Curry pays incredible #GirlDad tribute to Kobe Bryant for Warriors-Wolves game
- Joel Embiid to pay special tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant during Lakers-76ers matchup
- LeBron James roars back at Georgia’s attempt to limit absentee voting
- Dwyane Wade’s 1-word reaction to potential Bradley Beal trade to Lakers
- ‘The message never delivered’: Ice Cube’s son recounts tragic story of trying to text Kobe Bryant after he died
- Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking letter from one of Gianna’s best friends
- David Griffin: ‘LeBron is the only player in the NBA whose presence alone makes you a Finals contender’
Danny Green explains why it’s ‘unfair’ to compare Ben Simmons to LeBron James
-
- Updated: January 28, 2021
Former Los Angeles Lakers and current Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green believes the comparisons between Ben Simmons and LeBron James are unwarranted at this point in Simmons’ young career.
“I see why there’s a comparison,” said Green leading up to the matchup between the two squads. “Obviously, LeBron is one of the greatest to ever do it and Ben has the potential given the size, ability, and speed, but it’s unfair. It’s unfair to compare anybody to LeBron or compare anybody to Michael Jordan, especially at a young age.
“Ben is still learning the game and he’s still very good, but he still has a long way to go if he wants to be in that realm. This is an unfair comparison for anybody let alone Ben, but he has the tools and the potential to be that.”
Green was a member of last season’s championship team alongside James before eventually landing in Philadelphia after being a part of the offseason trade that brought Dennis Schroder to Los Angeles.
Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, is having another season of consistency across the board, averaging 12.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
At only 24 years old, Simmons has not had the same experience as James. After all, James has guided three different teams to NBA titles and has compiled 16 All-Star selections and four league MVPs.