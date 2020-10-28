The memory of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has always been one of his biggest assets on the court, but teammate Danny Green says that it extends into everyday life.

Green appeared on The Ringer NBA Show and offered a fascinating anecdote about James’ power to recall.

“LeBron has gotten so much better from my rookie year…His memory is unreal…He remembers every play, every person, everything about everyone, every situation, even off the court…He’ll remember your family members.” – Danny Green on LeBron’s memory (via @ringerpodcasts). pic.twitter.com/yXrYXpAYyy — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 27, 2020

James’ memory has long been noted for his skill when it comes to offering postgame descriptions of in-game situations, often including minor details.

That ability of James has largely been attributed to his vast reservoir of past basketball knowledge, so it would be natural to assume that such focus doesn’t extend beyond the basketball court.

That’s especially true of James, who comes into contact with a multitude of different people every year and has had countless teammates over his 17 NBA seasons.

Yet, Green’s comment about James’ ability to focus even in the most mundane situations helps explain why James been able to play at peak level for virtually his entire career.

James will turn 36 at the end of December, but is showing no sign that he’s winding down his career. He’s already preparing for next season, whenever that gets underway.

One memory that James will have during the course of next season is that the Lakers are the defending NBA champions. That’s something that he and Green, as well as every other teammate and Lakers fan, will never forget.