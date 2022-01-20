Former Los Angeles Laker and current Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green defended Lakers head coach Frank Vogel amidst rumors that Vogel is coaching for his job in Los Angeles.

“Coach Vogel man, I liked Coach he was great, and this is one of the reasons why I don’t want to coach,” Green said. “He’s been dealt – I don’t want to say a bad hand – but it’s a situation where it’s hard to figure out, especially with injuries, Covid. He hasn’t had some of his best players in the lineup yet, and he’s getting blamed for a lot of things that I don’t think are his fault at all. “It doesn’t make any sense. Poor stretches – I mean, they do what they do. It’s their business. They make up their mind. They figure out where they want to move to, but I think Frank– Coach Vogel is a great coach.”

Green went on to question the building of the Lakers roster this season, as Los Angeles has a lot of veteran wing players that haven’t performed to the level the team had expected.

“A lot of the guys do a lot of the same things there,” Green said. “It’s hard to put them in their strengths. You can’t make guys make shots. You can’t make guys not turn the ball over. You can’t make guys play defense. Those are three major things that you need to win a basketball game.”

The Lakers are just 22-22 this season, but they have played a majority of the season without one of LeBron James or Anthony Davis in the lineup.

While Vogel won a title with the Lakers in the 2019-20 season when Green was on the team, it appears that he will need to turn things around quickly in Los Angeles in order to keep his job.