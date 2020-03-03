Danny Green Admits He Hasn’t Played Up to His Potential With Lakers This Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most formidable teams in the entire NBA and seem primed to make a deep playoff run.

That being said, Lakers veteran Danny Green still sees room for personal improvement.

Green recently spoke about his potential to contribute even more than he has so far in his first season with the team.

“This year, I haven’t been the specialist that I’ve needed to be,” Green said in an interview with Melissa Rohlin of SI.com. “Still getting better, still perfecting it. But nothing in this league is easy to do, especially when people know what you’re good at. They’re going to try to limit that, take that away from you.”

Green agreed to sign with the Lakers this past offseason. He was considered a strong signing thanks to his defensive skill, shooting ability and championship pedigree.

So far this season, Green has averaged 8.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.

Last season, his numbers with the Toronto Raptors were a bit stronger. He finished the year with averages of 10.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He also played a pivotal role in the Raptors’ championship run.

Perhaps, his true value won’t be evident until the playoffs begin. Green has appeared in the playoffs in nine separate NBA seasons.

Few current Lakers players have more postseason experience.

If Green can serve as a voice of leadership and confidence once the playoffs begin, there’s little doubt that he’ll be quite valuable to the Lakers’ championship hopes.