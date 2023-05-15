D’Angelo Russell seemingly provides words of wisdom for Ja Morant

For the second time in just the last few months, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been caught on social media brandishing a gun. As a result, he has been suspended from all team activities for the time being.

Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell posted a tweet that had some advice seemingly aimed at Morant.

If you can’t change the people around you, change the people around you. — D'Angelo Russell (@Dloading) May 14, 2023

Morant’s multiple gun incidents have led many to question his maturity and the company that he keeps. In this day and age, with so much concern over gun violence and mass shootings, he is at risk of tarnishing his reputation and possibly getting a huge suspension from the league. That type of suspension could end up torpedoing the Grizzlies’ chances next season.

This year, Memphis had the second-best record in the Western Conference, and at midseason, they were riding a long winning streak while starting to look like legitimate championship contenders, at least in the minds of some observers.

But after the Lakers ended that streak, the Grizzlies played desultory ball the rest of the season, and they fell to L.A. in six games in the first round of the playoffs. All of a sudden, they’re looking more like paper tigers than real ones.

Morant is one of the NBA’s brightest and most explosive young stars. He averaged 26.2 points and 8.1 assists per game in the regular season, and his play has evoked memories of a young Derrick Rose because of his ability to explode and throw down poster dunks on just about anyone.

But maturity is needed in order to seriously contend for a championship, and it’s a quality Memphis seriously lacks right now.

Russell was once criticized for lacking maturity when he started his NBA career with the Lakers. But now in his second stint, he seems much more poised and focused, not to mention more polished and reliable in terms of his on-the-court play.

If his team is to reach the NBA Finals and possibly win it all, he will end up playing a very key role.