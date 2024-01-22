Lakers News

D’Angelo Russell makes thoughts on Lakers trade rumors known with latest social media activity

Peter Dewey
Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell appeared to show his thoughts about the trade rumors surrounding him and the team with his latest social media activity.

Russell liked a post from former NBA player Evan Turner on the social media platform X (previously known as Twitter).

There’s no doubt that Russell brings an interesting dynamic to the Lakers’ roster, as he’s averaging 16.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc this season.

Russell is only attempting 12.8 shots per game – his lowest since his rookie season – but he’s still found a way to contribute at a high level for Los Angeles.

Still, Russell has been named in trade rumors, including as a potential piece in a deal for Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray.

The Lakers have been doing their due diligence in the trade market as this season’s trade deadline approaches.

Los Angeles acquired Russell at the deadline last season in a three-team deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz. A former first-round pick by the Lakers, Russell helped the team make the playoffs last season and earn the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

While Russell may not be averaging massive scoring numbers this season (partially due to his lower field-goal attempts), he has been able to score efficiently. That’s important for the Lakers when finding players that can work alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the team’s roster.

It seems like Russell – based on his social media activity – would like to remain with the Lakers through the trade deadline.

The lefty guard signed a two-year deal with Los Angeles this past offseason. The second season on the deal is a player option. Russell would make over $18 million if he opts into his contract for the 2024-25 season.

After beating the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, the Lakers jumped into the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference.

If the team continues to play well up until the trade deadline, it may be harder for it to split up its current group, especially after the success the Lakers’ core had last season, making the Western Conference Finals.

