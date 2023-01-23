Damian Lillard to Patrick Beverley: ‘I’ll beat your a-s’

In the Los Angeles Lakers’ Sunday night contest at the Portland Trail Blazers, Patrick Beverley and Damian Lillard continually talked trash to each other.

At one point, the Blazers star tried to get the last word on Beverley.

Dame to Pat Bev: "And I'll beat your a$$" pic.twitter.com/GdAOBp2aRq — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 23, 2023

The two have a history of going back and forth with each other. During a regular season game in the Walt Disney World Resort bubble in August 2020, Lillard dissed Beverley, who was sitting on the bench with an injury, after hitting a big 3-pointer.

Beverley then answered back when Lillard missed two free throws to preserve a 122-117 win for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Beverley and then-teammate Paul George then went at Lillard on social media.

A few weeks later, when the Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals and were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets, Lillard had more fun at Beverley’s expense.

In Sunday’s game, the Lakers got out to a very fast start, but Portland answered by embarrassing them in the second quarter by outscoring them 45-13 to take a big halftime lead.

Los Angeles started to fight back in the third quarter, however, to make things somewhat competitive.

After a poor start to the season, Beverley has been starting to play well lately, especially on the offensive end. He shot 41.2 percent from 3-point range in the month of December, and he has continued his hot shooting by hitting 39.3 percent from that distance so far in January.

He has been mentioned in multiple trade rumors, as he has an expiring $13 million contract that could be used to match salaries in a potential deal, not to mention offer salary-cap relief to another team.

Beverley is now in his 11th NBA season after stints with the Clippers, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves. He was actually originally drafted by the Lakers in the second round of the 2009 NBA Draft, but they traded him away on draft day.