- Damian Lillard shares which attribute he would want from LeBron James
- LeBron James has huge reaction as Dodgers advance to World Series
- Epic videos leak from Lakers’ 2020 championship party in Las Vegas
- Report: Derrick Rose ‘more likely’ to make deal with Lakers than ever before
- Report: Potential targets for Lakers this offseason include Jordan Clarkson, Nerlens Noel and D.J. Augustin
- Danny Green discusses undisclosed injury he dealt with during Lakers’ title run
- Jared Dudley makes bold prediction about how Lakers will improve roster for next season
- Video: LeBron James seen going hard in gym days after winning NBA title
- LeBron James severely overlooked in MVP odds for next season
- Skip Bayless says LeBron James has ‘no shame’ amidst report linking Lakers and Chris Paul
Damian Lillard shares which attribute he would want from LeBron James
-
- Updated: October 19, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the most adored players in NBA history.
On Sunday, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard shared which attribute he would most want from James.
Jordan athleticism, LeBron durability , Durant size/ skill set https://t.co/OheTktm1JT
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 18, 2020
James, 35, is arguably the most durable professional athlete of all time.
The four-time MVP just concluded his 17th season in the NBA. In addition, he did it by winning his fourth championship.
During the 2019-20 regular season, James collected 25.3 points, 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game. The veteran led the entire league in assists per contest.
Clearly, James’ dominance doesn’t appear to be coming to an end. He became the first player in NBA history to win a Finals MVP trophy with three different franchises.
As for Lillard, he has portrayed good signs of longevity. The 30-year-old hasn’t suffered any major injuries over the course of his career in the NBA.
Furthermore, he continues to expand and enhance his game. Lillard averaged a career-high 30.0 points and 8.0 assists per game this season.
The Lakers crushed the Blazers in five games in the first round of the 2020 playoffs.