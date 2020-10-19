Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the most adored players in NBA history.

On Sunday, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard shared which attribute he would most want from James.

Jordan athleticism, LeBron durability , Durant size/ skill set https://t.co/OheTktm1JT — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 18, 2020

James, 35, is arguably the most durable professional athlete of all time.

The four-time MVP just concluded his 17th season in the NBA. In addition, he did it by winning his fourth championship.

During the 2019-20 regular season, James collected 25.3 points, 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game. The veteran led the entire league in assists per contest.

Clearly, James’ dominance doesn’t appear to be coming to an end. He became the first player in NBA history to win a Finals MVP trophy with three different franchises.

As for Lillard, he has portrayed good signs of longevity. The 30-year-old hasn’t suffered any major injuries over the course of his career in the NBA.

Furthermore, he continues to expand and enhance his game. Lillard averaged a career-high 30.0 points and 8.0 assists per game this season.

The Lakers crushed the Blazers in five games in the first round of the 2020 playoffs.