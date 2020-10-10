- Damian Lillard says if he were LeBron James, he would’ve still shot while double-teamed
Damian Lillard says if he were LeBron James, he would’ve still shot while double-teamed
- Updated: October 10, 2020
After LeBron James did not take the Los Angeles Lakers’ final shot in their Game 5 loss to the Miami Heat, some questioned whether he made the right decision.
Although Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard didn’t disagree with James’ decision-making, he said he would’ve handled the play differently.
No… he made the right play… but I woulda shot on both they ass 🤷🏽♂️😂😂😂 https://t.co/DlXw0UWShq
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 10, 2020
Trailing 109-108 with 16.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Lakers inbounded the ball with a chance to clinch their 17th NBA championship.
James was able to get inside but faced a double-team, and he dished to guard Danny Green, who missed a 3-pointer.
At the other end, Heat star Tyler Herro was fouled and made both free throws to give his team a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
It’s no wonder Lillard says he would’ve taken the shot despite being double-teamed, as he’s arguably the NBA’s most dangerous crunch-time shooter.