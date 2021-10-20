Damian Lillard issues 1-word affirmation of LeBron James’ stellar performance in Lakers opener

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James looked stellar in the team’s first game of the 2021-22 season against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard certainly thought so.

James, 36, is now in his 19th season in the NBA.

On Tuesday, the veteran put up a whopping up 34 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes of action. However, the Lakers lost to the Warriors by a score of 121-114.

Nonetheless, James’ health, lift and body language looked terrific. The four-time MVP was plagued with injuries last season.

As for Lillard, the sharpshooter is set to start his new season against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday evening. Surely, he’ll look to have a similarly impressive game in his own opener.