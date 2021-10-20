- Damian Lillard issues 1-word affirmation of LeBron James’ stellar performance in Lakers opener
- Russell Westbrook’s moody 2-word response when asked what LeBron James told him after loss to Warriors
- Report: Lakers reveal starting lineup for Tuesday’s season opener vs. Warriors
- Shaquille O’Neal’s perfect 2-word reaction to Joel Embiid belittling Ben Simmons
- Rajon Rondo on his expectations for Anthony Davis this season: ‘Nothing less than MVP and a championship’
- Report: Lakers release extensive injury report for opening night matchup vs. Warriors
- Video goes viral of Avery Bradley saying, ‘Nah I’m good’ when asked to come back to Lakers
- Report: Lakers claim Avery Bradley off waivers
- LeBron James gives major update on high ankle sprain that hampered him for most of 2020-21 season
- Draymond Green says LeBron James is only player who can ‘talk s–t’ about basketball to him in entire NBA
Damian Lillard issues 1-word affirmation of LeBron James’ stellar performance in Lakers opener
-
- Updated: October 20, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James looked stellar in the team’s first game of the 2021-22 season against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard certainly thought so.
Facts https://t.co/IIoakqo5m5
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 20, 2021
James, 36, is now in his 19th season in the NBA.
On Tuesday, the veteran put up a whopping up 34 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes of action. However, the Lakers lost to the Warriors by a score of 121-114.
Nonetheless, James’ health, lift and body language looked terrific. The four-time MVP was plagued with injuries last season.
As for Lillard, the sharpshooter is set to start his new season against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday evening. Surely, he’ll look to have a similarly impressive game in his own opener.