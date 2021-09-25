- Damian Lillard fires back at hater saying LeBron James and Anthony Davis will dunk on his forehead due to overtraining
- Clippers owner fires strong warning to Lakers fans: ‘You must be a little worried about us’
- Frank Vogel’s telling comments on Rajon Rondo’s reduced role for upcoming season
- Undercover fan leaks footage of Lakers minicamp practice in Las Vegas
- Carmelo Anthony includes 2 Lakers but leaves out LeBron James as he names his all-time starting 5
- Report: Former Lakers guard agrees to deal with Warriors
- Giannis Antetokounmpo says LeBron James is still the best player in the world
- Report: Lakers work out free-agent wing with goal of filling 14th roster spot by next week
- Markieff Morris issues strong statement in response to claim that he threw shade at Lakers
- Rob Pelinka unveils 3 key priorities he and Lakers had this offseason
Damian Lillard fires back at hater saying LeBron James and Anthony Davis will dunk on his forehead due to overtraining
-
- Updated: September 25, 2021
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard offered a blunt response to a critic who criticized his durability and invoked the names of two Los Angeles Lakers stars in the process.
Name a player who’s available more than me the last 10 years that plays as many minutes… https://t.co/VL1JQlEy9b
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 25, 2021
Since entering the NBA in 2012, Lillard has been one of the more durable players in the league. He played all 82 regular-season games during the first three seasons of his career.
Criticism from fans is something that every player deals with on a regular basis. Exactly why this particular fan chose to claim that Lillard is injury-prone is uncertain.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are two players who have dunked on countless players, so it will be interesting to see if either of them get a chance to dunk on Lillard this season.
The Lakers and Trail Blazers will play each other three times this season, with the first game between the two coming on Nov. 6. Lillard figures to be a key player in that contest, regardless of whether he gets dunked on or not.