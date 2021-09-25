   Damian Lillard fires back at hater saying LeBron James and Anthony Davis will dunk on his forehead due to overtraining - Lakers Daily
Damian Lillard and LeBron James

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard offered a blunt response to a critic who criticized his durability and invoked the names of two Los Angeles Lakers stars in the process.

Since entering the NBA in 2012, Lillard has been one of the more durable players in the league. He played all 82 regular-season games during the first three seasons of his career.

Criticism from fans is something that every player deals with on a regular basis. Exactly why this particular fan chose to claim that Lillard is injury-prone is uncertain.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are two players who have dunked on countless players, so it will be interesting to see if either of them get a chance to dunk on Lillard this season.

The Lakers and Trail Blazers will play each other three times this season, with the first game between the two coming on Nov. 6. Lillard figures to be a key player in that contest, regardless of whether he gets dunked on or not.