- Deranged Kevin Durant fan threatens to shoot LeBron James in the head during upcoming Lakers-Nets game
- Report: Lakers list 3 starters as questionable for Thursday’s game vs. Spurs
- Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts expresses strong desire to buy WNBA team with LeBron James
- LeBron James says he wants to buy WNBA team co-owned by Kelly Loeffler
- Shaquille O’Neal continues to slander Rudy Gobert with latest social media jab
- Video: LeBron James hits ungodly fadeaway in crunch time, proceeds to mock Dillon Brooks afterward
- Shaquille O’Neal admits that he’s not the greatest center of all time
- Frank Vogel reveals when Lakers expect to have Alex Caruso back
- Report: Lakers announce starting lineup for tonight’s matchup vs. Grizzlies
- LeBron James offers angry reaction to ruling of officer who shot Jacob Blake not facing charges
Deranged Kevin Durant fan threatens to shoot LeBron James in the head during upcoming Lakers-Nets game
-
- Updated: January 7, 2021
High-profile athletes and other celebrities are often the targets of harsh words and even threats, but one NBA superstar has received an insane and brash threat.
An individual on social media posted a message about planning to bring a loaded gun to a contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets in order to shoot LeBron James in the head.
Mental illness. Be safe @KingJames pic.twitter.com/DwdVkqJqcn
— Kendrick’s Burner ➐ (@KendrickPBurner) January 6, 2021
The owner of the account later posted that the threat was merely a joke. Still, threats such as this one should always be taken seriously.
* Breaking *
The Response: pic.twitter.com/xVLl4m9dLV
— Kendrick’s Burner ➐ (@KendrickPBurner) January 6, 2021
Perhaps James has been too busy of late to care much about malicious fans like the one who posted the threat. He claimed his fourth NBA championship about three months ago, then returned to work last month for his 18th NBA season.
Even though he’s now 36 years of age, he’s looked as spry as ever so far this season, despite playing reduced minutes as a concession to the mileage he carries and the ultra-short offseason following last year’s playoffs.