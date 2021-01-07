High-profile athletes and other celebrities are often the targets of harsh words and even threats, but one NBA superstar has received an insane and brash threat.

An individual on social media posted a message about planning to bring a loaded gun to a contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets in order to shoot LeBron James in the head.

The owner of the account later posted that the threat was merely a joke. Still, threats such as this one should always be taken seriously.

Perhaps James has been too busy of late to care much about malicious fans like the one who posted the threat. He claimed his fourth NBA championship about three months ago, then returned to work last month for his 18th NBA season.

Even though he’s now 36 years of age, he’s looked as spry as ever so far this season, despite playing reduced minutes as a concession to the mileage he carries and the ultra-short offseason following last year’s playoffs.