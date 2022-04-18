Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has struggled to find his way back into the league. In fact, he hasn’t played in an NFL game since the 2016 season.

Despite that, Kaepernick has reportedly managed to stay in shape and has made it very clear that he is still looking to return to the league. Kaepernick recently referenced Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony’s return to the NBA as inspiration.

“I know I have to find my way back in,” Kaepernick said when asked if he would be willing to follow Anthony’s template to get back to the NFL. “So, yeah if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine. But that’s not where I’m staying, and when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such.”

Anthony began the 2018-19 season with the Houston Rockets. He appeared in just 10 games for them before the two sides parted ways. He didn’t end up playing again until he was able to join the Portland Trail Blazers the following season.

Despite many people writing him off, it became clear that he still had a lot left in the tank. He ended up starting all 58 games he played in that season for Portland.

In the last two seasons, however, Anthony has assumed more of a bench role. He’s done so happily and has been solid in both seasons.

With the Lakers this season, he averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game.

As for Kaepernick, it will be fascinating to see if he finally gets the chance to return to the NFL sometime soon. Clearly, he believes he has what it takes to be a starter in the league.