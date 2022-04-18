- Colin Kaepernick says he’d use Carmelo Anthony’s approach to get another shot in the NFL: ‘But that’s not where I’m staying’
- LeBron James jokes about idea of hosting ‘insane’ NBA playoffs show with former teammate Kyle Kuzma
- Report: Lakers have ‘more boundaries than advertised’ regarding possible Russell Westbrook trades
- Master P thinks he could lead the Lakers to a title, wants to bring on Shaquille O’Neal as an assistant: ‘We can take over’
- Richard Jefferson’s NSFW answer on why LeBron James isn’t the best player in the NBA
- Kenny Smith believes Mark Jackson could lead the Lakers to a championship
- Report: Lakers’ scouting department ‘really liked’ Jose Alvarado
- Jay Williams: ‘When I look at LaMelo Ball, I see nothing but purple and gold’
- Brad Stevens has zero interest in Lakers coaching job: ‘I’m definitely not doing that’
- Shaquille O’Neal calls out Lakers for firing Frank Vogel in ‘dirty’ way, implores other coaches not to join team
Colin Kaepernick says he’d use Carmelo Anthony’s approach to get another shot in the NFL: ‘But that’s not where I’m staying’
-
- Updated: April 18, 2022
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has struggled to find his way back into the league. In fact, he hasn’t played in an NFL game since the 2016 season.
Despite that, Kaepernick has reportedly managed to stay in shape and has made it very clear that he is still looking to return to the league. Kaepernick recently referenced Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony’s return to the NBA as inspiration.
“I know I have to find my way back in,” Kaepernick said when asked if he would be willing to follow Anthony’s template to get back to the NFL. “So, yeah if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine. But that’s not where I’m staying, and when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such.”
Anthony began the 2018-19 season with the Houston Rockets. He appeared in just 10 games for them before the two sides parted ways. He didn’t end up playing again until he was able to join the Portland Trail Blazers the following season.
Despite many people writing him off, it became clear that he still had a lot left in the tank. He ended up starting all 58 games he played in that season for Portland.
In the last two seasons, however, Anthony has assumed more of a bench role. He’s done so happily and has been solid in both seasons.
With the Lakers this season, he averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game.
As for Kaepernick, it will be fascinating to see if he finally gets the chance to return to the NFL sometime soon. Clearly, he believes he has what it takes to be a starter in the league.