Lakers News

Clippers’ Russell Westbrook drops truth bomb on Lakers tenure ahead of Wednesday night matchup

Jason Simpson
Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
Russell Westbrook Clippers
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook seems to have found his footing with his new team, and on Wednesday, he’ll get a chance to show the Los Angeles Lakers what they’re missing.

It’s no secret that the veteran’s stint with the Lakers — which ended last season before the trade deadline — was a rocky one, but Westbrook recently suggested that folks aren’t always aware of everything that goes on behind the scenes.

“Nobody knows, it’s just a made up narrative that people make easy to run with,” Westbrook said to The Athletic. “There’s never been a teammate, coach, staff — never one thing bad. It’s just what’s made up. But it’s all going to play out. You know why? What makes people upset is how I don’t give a f— because I know who I am, I know what kind of person I am. So I know when people say something, I don’t waver, because I already know. I know what I do behind the scenes that people don’t see. And I like it that way.”

The 2021-22 season was Westbrook’s first with the Lakers, and it was a frustrating one. While the point guard did average 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, he struggled to find chemistry with his teammates, contributing to a 33-49 season in which L.A. missed the playoffs.

Westbrook’s 2022-23 campaign with the Lakers had some bright spots after he took on a bench role, but the flaws were still hard to ignore, resulting in a trade that sent him to the Utah Jazz. He quickly reached a buyout agreement with the Jazz and ultimately ended up with the Clippers.

The nine-time All-Star looked like a new player after landing with the Clippers last season, earning a starting spot and making a considerable impact in both the regular season and playoffs.

This season, the trend has continued, with Westbrook averaging 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game for the Clippers while maintaining efficient shooting clips (56.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep) and keeping turnovers to a minimum (3.3 per game, equaling the lowest mark of his career).

Westbrook’s season is only four games young, but it seems like he’s on his way to a solid campaign for a Clippers squad that has legitimate title aspirations. The Lakers and Clippers could end up in each other’s way in the Western Conference if the dominoes fall a certain way.

When the two squads face off on Wednesday, the Lakers will look to snap an 11-game losing streak in matchups against the Clippers. Westbrook, however, will look to extend the streak to 12.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason is excited about the LeBron James era of Lakers basketball and hopes that the end result will be multiple championships.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James
How the Lakers could realistically complete a sign-and-trade deal for Kyrie Irving
Editorials

Lakers News

Rui Hachimura
Lakers forward Rui Hachimura’s injury status takes worrisome turn with latest update
Lakers News
Gabe Vincent Lakers
Lakers injury report takes turn for worse ahead of matchup vs. Clippers
Lakers News
LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis
Lakers get both good and bad news on injury report ahead of matchup vs. Clippers
Lakers News
Rui Hachimura and LeBron James
LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Cam Reddish pop up on Lakers injury report ahead of game vs. Magic
Lakers News
Lost your password?