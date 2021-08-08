Clipper Darrell takes brutal shot at Lakers roster for 2021-22 season

The Los Angeles Lakers have overhauled their roster this offseason as they attempt to get back to the NBA Finals.

Many of the Lakers’ offseason additions are over the age of 30, which has left many saying that the team’s roster is too old to compete for a championship.

Notorious Los Angeles Clippers fan, “Clipper Darrell” is one of those that is making fun of the moves made by the Lakers.

Given his allegiance to one of the Lakers’ biggest rivals, “Clipper Darrell” has a long history of going after the Lakers for any reason.

Historically, the Lakers have dominated the Clippers in the L.A. rivalry. The two teams have played a total of 227 regular season games against one another with the Lakers having won 150 of those games. The Clippers, on the other hand, have only won 77 of those matchups.

Curiously, the two teams have never faced off in the playoffs. Many expected the two to cross paths during the past two postseasons, but the matchup never occurred.

Given their statutes as two of the top contenders in the league, it will certainly be interesting to see if the Lakers and Clippers end up facing off at some point during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.