Clipper Darrell destroys ‘too old’ LeBron James for making vow to never miss playoffs again

Los Angeles Clippers superfan Clipper Darrell took a major shot at Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

James vowed that he won’t miss the playoffs again in his NBA career, but Clipper Darrell claims that James is “too old” to make a promise like that in his career.

I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 23, 2022

The Clippers superfan clearly is trying to find a way to bring the Lakers down, but the reality is that neither team made the playoffs in the 2021-22 season.

The Lakers struggled mightily in the 2021-22 campaign, as they failed to acclimate Russell Westbrook in a way that helped the team win games this season. Not only that, but the Lakers dealt with injuries to James and forward Anthony Davis that truly limited the team’s ceiling.

Ultimately, the Lakers failed to even make the league’s play-in tournament this season, finishing with the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Clippers, the team also dealt with injuries to star players Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

While George returned at the end of the 2021-22 season, he ended up missing the team’s second play-in game after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Clippers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament and missed the postseason.

Even though both teams ended up in the same spot, Clipper Darrell clearly thinks his team is set up better for long-term success.

Despite his trolling of James, it’s hard to discount how good the four-time champion was in the 2021-22 season.

James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.

He will look to deliver on his promise and lead the Lakers back to the playoffs in the 2022-23 season.