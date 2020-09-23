If the basketball world wasn’t convinced that Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers is one of the best players in the world, they got confirmation when he hit the game-winning 3-pointer in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Now some, such as TNT commentator Chris Webber, are saying that Davis is the best player on his team.

Chris Webber just said that Anthony Davis is the best player on the #Lakers. — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) September 23, 2020

Davis has certainly been the best player in the series thus far. He had 37 points in L.A.’s Game 1 blowout win and 31 points in Game 2.

The University of Kentucky product led the team in scoring in the regular season, and he’s continued his strong play throughout the postseason.

Assuming he re-signs with the Lakers, Davis will give the team the luxury of allowing LeBron James to gradually reduce his workload in the coming years. Doing so will keep the four-time MVP fresh for the playoffs and possibly even extend his career a bit.