Videos

Chris Broussard says LeBron James will not win another title with Lakers unless they add Kyrie Irving

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
4 Min Read
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James

Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard thinks that Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will go the remainder of his NBA career without winning another title unless the storied franchise manages to acquire a former teammate of James in Kyrie Irving.

“I don’t think he will,” Broussard said about the notion of James winning another title with the Lakers.

“… This is the one way I think that he could win another championship. And this won’t happen because this team is really playing well.

“If they somehow were able to get Kyrie Irving and you’re talking about A.D. (Anthony Davis), LeBron and Kyrie. Kyrie knows how to play with LeBron. He’ll defer to LeBron, respects LeBron. That would be — I think they’d be able to win a championship. But that’s not going to happen. Obviously, Dallas is happy with Kyrie. Otherwise, I don’t see them winning it.”

Lakers insider Jovan Buha recently cited Irving as a star player that the team could target in the offseason.

Irving played alongside James for three seasons, from the 2014-15 season through the 2016-17 campaign. Notably, both players helped lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first NBA title in franchise history back in 2016, when the Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors in seven games in the NBA Finals after trailing in the series 3-1.

Fast forward to the 2023-24 regular season, and Irving’s current team in the Dallas Mavericks have been playing as well as any team in the league across the last few weeks. The Mavericks are winners of their last seven contests and hold the longest active winning streak in the NBA at the moment.

In Irving’s most recent game with Dallas, he totaled 24 points, three rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 9-of-19 from the field and 4-of-9 from 3-point range against the Houston Rockets — who owned the longest active winning streak in the league at 11 games before losing to the Mavericks — on March 31.

The guard’s scoring display against the Rockets marked the fifth time over his last six games that he has managed to drop at least 24 points, with the outlier during that span being when he scored 16 points against the Utah Jazz on March 21.

The Mavericks are now comfortably in the Western Conference playoff picture, as the team owns the No. 5 seed in the conference with a record of 45-29 on the season.

James and the Lakers, on the other hand, are way below Dallas in the standings as the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

But Los Angeles won its most recent regular-season contest against the Brooklyn Nets on March 31. James — the oldest player in the NBA — turned back the clock against the Nets with a 40-point performance on 13-of-17 shooting from the floor and 9-of-10 from deep.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Gabe Vincent Lakers
SOURCES: Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt still unlikely to play this season, despite contradictory reports
Editorials
Rob Pelinka Lakers
Lakers’ issues run deeper than Darvin Ham: Why Jeanie Buss needs more from Rob Pelinka
Editorials
LeBron James Lakers
14 epic reactions to LeBron eclipsing 40K career points vs. Nuggets
Editorials
Darvin Ham Lakers
Report: Darvin Ham’s future with Lakers could be defined by March results
Editorials

Lakers News

Draymond Green and Grant Williams
Nick Young on why Draymond Green showed ‘growth’ while trying to kick Grant Williams in groin
Lakers News
Gabe Vincent Lakers
Gabe Vincent receives love from current and former teammates after making Lakers return
Lakers News
Cam Johnson Brooklyn Nets
Report: Nets receive reinforcements ahead of game vs. Lakers
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
LeBron James wants to normalize having a good time inside the house rather than going out
Lakers News
Lost your password?