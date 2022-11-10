Chris Broussard: ‘I would trade Anthony Davis for Damian Lillard’

Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard believes that the Los Angeles Lakers should trade Anthony Davis for Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard if the opportunity arises.

Broussard didn’t question swapping the players with no other assets or picks involved in a deal.

Damian Lillard for Anthony Davis?

Kyrie, Ben Simmons & Joe Harris for AD & Russ? — @Chris_Broussard on why the Lakers should start making calls to trade AD: pic.twitter.com/arrzpzx1gv — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 8, 2022

“I would trade — I actually like this for both teams,” Broussard said. “And it’s been floated out there before. Anthony Davis for Damian Lillard, straight up.”

Nick Wright agreed with Broussard’s assessment, saying he would also make that trade.

The bigger question is whether or not the Blazers would even make Lillard available after his numerous commitments to being with the franchise for the long haul. Lillard is arguably the greatest player in Blazers history, so it would be hard for the team to move on from him at this stage in his career.

The Lakers are searching for answers on how to improve their roster after another loss on Wednesday night. The Lakers fell to 2-9 on the season in a 114-101 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Davis was solid in the game, finishing with 21 points, nine rebounds and three assists, but Los Angeles lacks the offensive firepower to compete with a lot of teams this season.

A lot of that isn’t Davis’ fault, as the supporting cast has struggled mightily shooting the ball. The Lakers are dead last in the NBA in 3-point percentage so far this season.

However, adding a dynamic perimeter scorer like Lillard could make things easier on LeBron James, especially in the painted area. Lillard would immediately improve the Lakers’ shooting, and he’d give them more floor spacing.

Davis obviously brings a lot to the table on the defensive side of the ball as well, but he has not been healthy enough over the last few seasons for the Lakers to justify him being untouchable if the right offer arises.

Even though Broussard and Wright would do this hypothetical trade, it’s really hard to see Portland making Lillard available. The team appears to be trying to build a contender around him after trading for Jerami Grant this past offseason and re-signing Anfernee Simons.

Lillard signed an extension with Portland that will keep him with the franchise through the 2026-27 season. Furthermore, Lillard’s contract has a trade restriction that doesn’t allow him to be dealt until July of 2023.

So, the Lakers wouldn’t even be able to make a deal to improve their chances of winning this season.

In theory, a Davis for Lillard swap could work, but at the moment, there are just too many hurdles for it to be a topic of discussion.