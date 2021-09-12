- Chris Bosh recalls hilarious, disappointing experience of getting Lakers jersey for Christmas
Chris Bosh recalls hilarious, disappointing experience of getting Lakers jersey for Christmas
-
- Updated: September 12, 2021
Miami Heat legend Chris Bosh was enshrined into the Hall of Fame on Saturday.
During his speech at the ceremony, he told a hilarious story of a time when he received a Los Angeles Lakers jersey for Christmas and was utterly disappointed by it.
"Is it Magic? Is it Kareem? Is it Worthy?"
Chris Bosh on receiving a Lakers jersey for Christmas as a kid 😂 pic.twitter.com/1BIPFePc39
— NBA (@NBA) September 12, 2021
“Folded neatly in this little box was a Lakers jersey,” Bosh said. “Man. As I’m taking it out, I’m just so excited. I’m like, ‘Man, is it Magic [Johnson]? Is it Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar]? Is it [James] Worthy?’ I look at both sides, and it just said ‘Lakers.’ No name, no number, just ‘Lakers.'”
It certainly sounds like Bosh idolized many Lakers legends when he was growing up.
Bosh, of course, was a teammate of current Lakers superstar LeBron James. The two players won a pair of titles together with the Heat.
Bosh was forced to retire earlier than expected due to health issues. He was still one of the top players in the NBA when he walked away from the game.
He finished his career with averages of 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He made 49.4 percent of his shots from the field and 33.5 percent of his shots from deep.
The superstar was named to 11 All-Star teams during his playing days, and all of those selections were consecutive. There’s no doubt that he left his mark on the game.