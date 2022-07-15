Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen convincingly explains why Stephen Curry is a mini LeBron James

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen recently had some major praise for Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, as he compared the guard to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Pippen believes Curry is a mini James and that the Warriors star could play into his 50s if he wanted to.

"[Steph's] a mini-LeBron…he's strong for his size…he could probably play the game into his 50s if he wanted to" Scottie Pippen on how special it is watching Steph Curry play

Curry and James have shared a ton of moments in their careers, as they have faced off in the NBA Finals four times. They have similar resumes in the NBA Finals as well, as they’ve both won four titles, although James has more Finals MVP awards than Curry.

These days, the key for both James and Curry is how dominant they are despite aging. However, Curry hasn’t always been as durable as James. The Warriors guard dealt with ankle issues early on in his career and missed most of the 2019-20 season with a broken hand.

Despite that, both players have unique skill sets that have allowed them to dominate for most of their careers. James showed just how good he can still be during the 2021-22 season when he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Now that James is with the Lakers, fans may not get to see the two stars face off in the NBA Finals, but there is always a chance they meet in the playoffs in the Western Conference in the near future.