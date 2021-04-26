   Charles Oakley challenged Anthony Davis: 'You're not a 3-point shooter. ... Why you want to shoot 3s?' - Lakers Daily
Home / Media / Charles Oakley challenged Anthony Davis: ‘You’re not a 3-point shooter. … Why you want to shoot 3s?’

Charles Oakley challenged Anthony Davis: ‘You’re not a 3-point shooter. … Why you want to shoot 3s?’

Anthony Davis Lakers Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Former NBA player Charles Oakley praised Anthony Davis six years ago for his talent, but he questioned why Davis takes so many 3-point shots.

Oakley challenged Davis to dominate from the midrange without resorting to the 3-ball because of his athletic ability.

While the Los Angeles Lakers may want Davis to shoot the 3, he hasn’t shot close to five or six 3-pointers per game.

This season, Davis is shooting just 2.6 3-point shots each night after he shot 3.5 per game last season.

Davis has been limited to just 25 games this year due to a calf injury, but is still averaging 21.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Oakley may want to see Davis attack the rim more, but the big man is a career 31.4 percent 3-point shooter.

Davis’ ability to stretch the defense makes him an even bigger mismatch for defenses. While he shouldn’t rely solely on the 3-ball, Davis should not completely eradicate it from his game either.