- Charles Barkley says Kobe Bryant signed a contract to join NBA on TNT after his retirement
- Report: Lakers debut new starting lineup for crucial matchup vs. Mavs
- Lakers release lengthy injury report for crucial game vs. Mavs
- Report: Lakers releasing Sekou Doumbouya to make room for Wenyen Gabriel
- NBA executive says Lakers should consider trading Anthony Davis for Jaylen Brown in blockbuster deal
- Report: Lakers sign 2 promising young players, cut DeAndre Jordan
- Shaquille O’Neal says the Lakers will ‘never win again’ without LeBron James
- Kyle Kuzma unveils the ugly truth about Lakers fans after LeBron James and others get berated at home
- Report: Lakers legends LeBron James and Magic Johnson may not be on great terms
- Report: Experienced people around the NBA believe the Lakers should trade LeBron James and Anthony Davis
Charles Barkley says Kobe Bryant signed a contract to join NBA on TNT after his retirement
-
- Updated: March 1, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant made quite a productive second career for himself after retiring from the NBA in 2016.
But some may be surprised to find that he actually signed on to become a part of the crew at TNT for their coverage of NBA games, according to Charles Barkley.
“Kobe Bryant signed a contract to join the NBA on TNT crew after his retirement.” – Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/EOsBwQMP8f
— 𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 ⁶𓅓 (@OVOLakeShow) March 2, 2022
Barkley and Kenny Smith publicly said that Bryant would’ve been welcome to join them if he had wished. However, the five-time champ decided to focus on his business ventures and on becoming a film writer.
Bryant was considered one of those rare individuals who would’ve likely become successful at anything he applied himself to, so it isn’t too much of a stretch to have imagined him becoming a fixture at TNT.
If he had chosen to join Barkley, Smith and host Ernie Johnson, he would’ve been reunited with his old partner in crime in Shaquille O’Neal, with whom he won three straight NBA titles.
Whatever success Bryant was ultimately going to have in his new life and career was tragically cut short when he was killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020.
Before that, he had openly embraced LeBron James as the new torchbearer for the Purple and Gold.
The night prior to Bryant’s passing, James had passed him on the all-time NBA career scoring list in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers. James and his teammates then decided to dedicate the rest of the season to the Black Mamba’s memory, and it all culminated in the franchise’s 17th world championship.