Charles Barkley says he put Jordan Clarkson over Anthony Davis on his All-Star reserves list
- Updated: February 19, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers fans may feel insulted that TNT’s Charles Barkley chose Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson over Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis for his list of NBA All-Star reserves.
Barkley gave some simple, yet questionable reasoning as to why he did so.
“He’s been the best bench player in the NBA this year,” Barkley said of Clarkson. “They (the Jazz) got the best record in the NBA. Most people don’t notice that he has been fantastic this year. That’s why I got him on my list. … He (Davis) has not played like an All-Star. This ain’t a lifetime achievement award. … We’re talking about who’s having the best year, not who’s the better player.”
To be fair, Clarkson is having a real nice season so far, averaging 18.2 points in 26.2 minutes per game while shooting well from 3-point range.
However, Barkley is seriously shortchanging Davis here.
The University of Kentucky product is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots per game on the campaign.
Yes, his numbers are down a bit in the scoring and rebounding department, but Davis has continued to excel in more areas of the game than Clarkson ever has.
The former Lakers guard has always been an adept scorer, but he doesn’t really contribute in a significant way in any other facet of the game.
Davis, on the other hand, has always been a good rebounder and one of the best shot-blockers and rim protectors in the NBA.
All this, to a certain extent, may be a moot point as Davis won’t be able to even play in the All-Star game, which is scheduled to take place next month, due to injury.