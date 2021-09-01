Charles Barkley calls a LeBron James accomplishment ‘one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen in my life’

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley recently pointed out one element of LeBron James’ career that seems to go unnoticed by a lot of folks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter)



There’s a lot of legitimacy to Barkley’s point. James entered the league at a very young age, and he handled the pressure exceptionally well. James, who is coming up on two decades in the NBA, has remained out of trouble throughout his entire career.

He seems to be a leader by nature. There’s no doubt that he’s the leading man for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he has also played that role on many of his previous teams.

James has a long list of NBA accolades. He’s a 17-time All-Star, four-time MVP and four-time NBA champion. He has career averages of 27.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game on 50.4 percent shooting.

The future Hall of Famer is hoping to claim his fifth NBA title in the upcoming season. The Lakers certainly have the roster to get the job done.