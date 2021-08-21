- Channing Frye blasts ‘old-a-s’ Lakers, says there’s ‘not enough balls to go around’
Channing Frye blasts 'old-a-s' Lakers, says there's 'not enough balls to go around'
- Updated: August 21, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a fairly busy offseason, and they revamped their roster in pursuit of another NBA title.
Many of the team’s new players are over the age of 30, which has left many wondering if the Lakers are too old to seriously compete for a championship.
Former NBA big man Channing Frye offered his thoughts on the Lakers’ current roster.
“I love Bron (LeBron James),” said Frye. “I love A.D. (Anthony Davis). I like Melo (Carmelo Anthony). I like Russell Westbrook. It is 2021. There’s not enough balls to go around.”
Frye continued offering concerns he has about the Lakers.
“This old-a– team has to make it 82 games to the playoffs,” Frye said.
It is clear that Frye is worried not only about the playing styles of many of the Lakers’ main pieces, but also about the team’s ability to stay healthy.
Last season, both James and Davis dealt with injuries that forced them to miss many games during the regular season. Davis was also injured during the team’s first-round loss against the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
Frye has valid concerns about the Lakers, and it will certainly be interesting to see if the team is able to stay fully healthy throughout the entire season.
L.A.’s depth will be very important during this upcoming season if it hopes to win the 18th title in franchise history.