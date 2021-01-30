- Celtics big man Tristan Thompson explains why game vs. LeBron James and Lakers will be ‘bloodbath’
- Anthony Davis admits Nets are ‘definitely a threat’ to Lakers title hopes: ‘It’s gonna be a battle’
- Report: LeBron James and Anthony Davis questionable for Lakers game vs. Boston Celtics
- Kyle Kuzma discloses crucial lesson Jason Kidd taught him about NBA regular season
- LeBron James’ startling answer when asked if he’s getting tired due to Lakers road trip and back-to-backs
- Fan kicked out of Lakers game for holding up shirts that read: ‘LeBron is a racist’ and ‘Gloria Goes West’
- Blake Griffin can’t help but crack up at LeBron James’ reaction to his ridiculous flop
- Report: Lakers and Clippers ‘would love to get involved’ in Bradley Beal trade
- Frank Vogel makes big change to Lakers starting lineup ahead of game vs. Pistons
- Anthony Davis fires warning shot at Joel Embiid, 76ers in potential Finals showdown
Celtics big man Tristan Thompson explains why game vs. LeBron James and Lakers will be ‘bloodbath’
-
- Updated: January 30, 2021
Boston Celtics center Tristan Thompson is fired up for his team’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.
Thompson, who was teammates with Lakers star LeBron James when they both played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, said that Saturday’s game will be a “bloodbath.”
“It’s always fun,” Thompson said of playing James on the Celtics Talk podcast. “At the end of the day, he’s the best player on the planet and arguably one of the best players to ever play this game, so to go against a great player in Boston wearing the green and him wearing the Lakers gold, it’s going to be a bloodbath.”
The Lakers and Celtics have a storied rivalry, and this will be Thompson’s first taste of it.
The big man signed a deal with the Celtics this offseason to help bolster their frontcourt.
The Lakers are coming off back-to-back losses, but they are still 14-6 on the season.
Thompson and James were a part of the Cavs teams that went to four consecutive NBA Finals. They were both instrumental in Cleveland’s 2016 Finals victory.
While there certainly will be competition on the court, James and Thompson clearly have mutual respect for one another.