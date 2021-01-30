Boston Celtics center Tristan Thompson is fired up for his team’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Thompson, who was teammates with Lakers star LeBron James when they both played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, said that Saturday’s game will be a “bloodbath.”

“It’s always fun,” Thompson said of playing James on the Celtics Talk podcast. “At the end of the day, he’s the best player on the planet and arguably one of the best players to ever play this game, so to go against a great player in Boston wearing the green and him wearing the Lakers gold, it’s going to be a bloodbath.”

The Lakers and Celtics have a storied rivalry, and this will be Thompson’s first taste of it.

The big man signed a deal with the Celtics this offseason to help bolster their frontcourt.

The Lakers are coming off back-to-back losses, but they are still 14-6 on the season.

Thompson and James were a part of the Cavs teams that went to four consecutive NBA Finals. They were both instrumental in Cleveland’s 2016 Finals victory.

While there certainly will be competition on the court, James and Thompson clearly have mutual respect for one another.