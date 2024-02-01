Lakers Rumors

Cautiously optimistic update on Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Peter Dewey
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Anthony Davis and LeBron James
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers won’t have stars Anthony Davis or LeBron James in action on Thursday night against the Boston Celtics, but there is a positive update on the players going forward.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers “hope” to get at least one of James or Davis back in the lineup for the team’s game on Saturday night against the New York Knicks.

Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and left hip spasm) and James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) are both currently dealing with injuries.

It would be ideal for the Lakers to get Davis and James back on Saturday, especially since the team has dropped back-to-back games heading into Thursday’s matchup in Boston.

The Lakers may have a better chance to beat the Knicks if James and Davis play since New York is down two-time All-Star forward Julius Randle due to a dislocated shoulder that he suffered against the Miami Heat.

Randle is set to miss his third straight game on Thursday, as he’s listed as out for the Knicks against the Indiana Pacers.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, both James and Davis participated in the Lakers’ shootaround on Thursday, which could be a sign that both players aren’t too far off from returning to action.

“James and Davis participated in shootaround Thursday with the hope of improving as the day went on, team sources told ESPN,” McMenamin wrote.

Davis, who has played in 46 games this season for the Lakers, also missed the team’s game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. That game was the second night of a back-to-back for Los Angeles.

James played in both legs of the back-to-back for the Lakers this week, but the team lost to both the Houston Rockets and Hawks. That pushed the Lakers back under .500 with a 24-25 record on the season.

Los Angeles currently holds the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, so it can’t really afford to lose James or Davis for an extended period of time. Even though the Lakers are in the play-in tournament picture right now, there is no guarantee that they stay there.

The team is just one game up on Houston, which currently holds the No. 11 seed in the West.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Lakers list James and Davis on their injury report for Saturday’s game against New York.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Kobe Bryant Lakers
Looking back: 5 lessons Kobe Bryant taught us about life and basketball
Editorials
Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials

Lakers News

Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis
Kendrick Perkins leaves Anthony Davis and Stephen Curry off his NBA All-Star ballot
Lakers News
Taurean Prince and Darvin Ham
O’Shea Jackson Jr. destroys Darvin Ham, Taurean Prince amid Lakers struggles
Lakers News
Christian Wood Lakers
Christian Wood in apparent disbelief after Darvin Ham’s latest starting 5 change
Lakers News
Dillon Brooks and Jarred Vanderbilt
Lakers player says Dillon Brooks called Jarred Vanderbilt a ‘p—y’ during Rockets game run-in
Lakers News
Lost your password?