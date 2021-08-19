Caron Butler shares insane story about Kobe Bryant cussing, demanding the ball, then hitting game-winner

Former NBA All-Star Caron Butler recently shared a great story about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

“I’ve never told this story,” Butler said during a podcast appearance. “We was in Charlotte, and we was in the huddle, and he was like, the game was tied, there was only four seconds, three seconds on the shot clock. Rudy T (Rudy Tomjanovich) drawing up all type of s— on the board, and he swiped it off again, and Kobe said, ‘F— that. Just give me the ball right here.’ He was like, ‘Whoever want to take the ball out going to be part of history.’ And Lamar [Odom] was like, ‘I want to be part history.’ He threw that s— in, man. Kobe hit the shot, blouses, game.”

Through stories, Bryant’s legacy will live on forever. Butler’s story is one that truly embodies the confidence that Bryant had. It was one of the most important elements of his game.

Bryant finished his legendary career with a plethora of accomplishments. He was an 18-time All-Star, two-time scoring champ, one-time MVP and five-time NBA champion.

Tragically, he lost his life in a helicopter accident along with his daughter Gianna and several others last year.

The basketball world might never completely get over the loss of Bryant, but it certainly helps when folks tell fantastic stories about his playing days.