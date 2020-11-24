- Report: Carmelo Anthony challenged Kyle Kuzma to start using his voice as ‘future’ of NBA
Report: Carmelo Anthony challenged Kyle Kuzma to start using his voice as ‘future’ of NBA
- Updated: November 24, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is one of the better young players in the league.
As a matter of fact, Portland Trail Blazers star Carmelo Anthony gave Kuzma high praise when they were together in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. earlier this year.
However, with that praise also came a challenge.
“Some of the O.G.s used it as an opportunity to connect with the next generation: like Carmelo Anthony, a 17-year veteran, who said his most memorable conversation took place over drinks at the Yacht Club with younger players Kyle Kuzma and Devin Booker,” Taylor Rooks wrote in GQ.com of the NBA bubble experience. “Melo told them that they were the ‘future of the NBA’ and to ‘start using your voices more and stop relying on us to do all the talking while y’all sit back.'”
On the court, Kuzma, 25, appeared to take a step back last season after having a strong sophomore campaign.
Last season, the forward collected 12.8 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game. All averages marked career-lows.
However, during the 2018-19 season, Kuzma put up a career-best 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He was the Lakers’ second-leading scorer behind superstar LeBron James that season.
Of course, the Lakers’ acquisition of transcendent talent Anthony Davis in June 2019 put Kuzma down in the franchise’s pecking order.
Davis, 27, put up a monster 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 blocks per game last season. He led the team in points, rebounds, blocks and steals.