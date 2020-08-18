- Carmelo Anthony Breaks Down How He Plans to Contain LeBron James in Upcoming Playoff Series
Carmelo Anthony Breaks Down How He Plans to Contain LeBron James in Upcoming Playoff Series
- Updated: August 18, 2020
The upcoming series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers is expected to be more competitive than most first-round matchups.
Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony is getting mentally prepared for the huge challenge of attempting to guard LeBron James.
“This is a chess game. More of a mental challenge than a physical challenge,” Blazers forward @carmeloanthony on getting ready for @KingJames. Melo also says “we are out there trying to win” and compared Lakers-Blazers to a boxing match.
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 17, 2020
James and Anthony were chosen first and third, respectively, in the 2003 NBA Draft. After all these years, this will be just the second time the two legends have faced off in the playoffs.
At age 35, James has put together yet another Herculean season. He averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists a game in the 2019-20 regular season, leading the league in the latter category.
By leading the Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference after a disastrous 2018-19 campaign, James has made himself a serious MVP candidate.
Meanwhile, Anthony looked washed up after a few dismal seasons of bouncing around the league.
Just when it seemed like he may retire, the Blazers signed him, and Anthony responded with a resurgence this season.
Anthony’s defense against James will be a huge key in giving the underdog Blazers a chance against L.A.