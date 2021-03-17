- Candace Parker’s disgusted reaction after Shaquille O’Neal suggests that WNBA lower its rims
Candace Parker’s disgusted reaction after Shaquille O’Neal suggests that WNBA lower its rims
- Updated: March 17, 2021
WNBA star Candace Parker dismissed the idea of former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal when he proposed that the WNBA lower the height of its rims in order to allow more opportunities for dunking.
Candace Parker wasn't into Shaq's suggestion that the WNBA should lower the rim so that players could dunk "It's coming…My next child will be drop step dunking" pic.twitter.com/5tVkRJ3Nb4
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 17, 2021
While dunks in the NBA have been routine for decades, the smaller size of WNBA has made the idea of dunking something of a rare event within the league.
Parker, who turns 35 next month, has been in the NBA since 2008 and had spent her entire career with the Los Angeles Sparks. That connection ended when she signed to play the upcoming 2021 campaign with the Chicago Sky.
During Parker’s first WNBA season, she became the second player in league history to dunk, having followed then-teammate Lisa Leslie in that category.
Since the WNBA has no current plans to lower the height of its rims, O’Neal’s suggestion is likely to be filed and forgotten, though Parker may keep that idea in her memory for future motivation.