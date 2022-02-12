Candace Owens rips LeBron James, says Kobe Bryant was smarter: ‘I think LeBron James is low IQ’

Conservative author Candace Owens recently took some unprovoked shots at Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and compared him to the late Kobe Bryant in the process.

Owens, who is known for her pro-Donald Trump activism, took some shots at James’ intellectual ability even though she acknowledged that he has never taken a shot at her.

“LeBron never came after me,” Owens said. “I actually usually go after LeBron because I think it’s important for him with the platform that he has — and I think that, to be clear, LeBron is a well-meaning person. I don’t think LeBron means to do bad. I just don’t think he’s that smart. I really do. I think LeBron James is low IQ.”

It seems that Owens’ issue is that James doesn’t share the same political views as her, and she was questioning his intelligence rather than accepting a difference in opinion. It is likely James won’t even address anything Owens said, as he clearly doesn’t concern himself with her thoughts.

Owens doubled down on her comments when asked why she thinks that way of James.

“I’ve heard him speak about issues, and he just is so wrong, but I think he carries with him an arrogance which isn’t hard when you’re being called a king,” Owens said. “Right? And he is an incredible talent. There is no doubt about that. He’s an incredible talent. It’s very hard to level yourself and to say, ‘Okay, I can be really talented but also not be educated on something.’ Right? And if you are not educated about something, you shouldn’t speak on it. I try to do very good about that. If I don’t know something, I try to listen.”

She went as far as implying that the Lakers superstar is a liar.

“I would rather him be quiet than tell his people that follow him a lie,” Owens said.

She continued her rant on James, claiming that he needs to make himself educated on issues that he speaks out on.

“He needs to do the work of actually becoming educated about these issues, and it’s not hard,” Owens said. “It really isn’t hard to actually look up data and to look up the facts.”

Owens then went on to say that James is “not a Kobe” and that she believes Bryant was “extremely educated.”

As many conservative political figures have done over the years, Owens essentially attacked James by telling him to “shut up and dribble.”

It is nothing new for the Lakers superstar, but he clearly advocates for what he believes is right.

James and the Lakers are focused on turning things around in the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season. They’re trying to improve their seeding in the Western Conference.