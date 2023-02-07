Cam Thomas jokes around after joining LeBron James in the history books: ‘I’m a Kobe guy’

Brooklyn Nets youngster Cam Thomas has been playing at a very high level as of late, and he’s now in the history books alongside Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Thomas and James are the two youngest players to score 40 points or more in consecutive games in NBA history. Though Thomas is understandably excited about the situation, he admitted that he would’ve been even more jazzed had he joined late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in the history books.

That’s because he’s a self-identified “Kobe guy.”

Asked Cam Thomas about him joining LeBron James as the two youngest players in NBA history to score 44 points in consecutive games: “That’s great company… I’m a Kobe guy though, so if you said Kobe I would’ve been a little more excited.” pic.twitter.com/fIpe96D708 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) February 7, 2023

It’s always great to see a young player start to make strides in his professional career, and that seems to be what is happening for Thomas right now.

In his rookie campaign last season, Thomas appeared in 67 games for the Nets, averaging 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. His per-game averages haven’t improved much this season, but that could change soon if he continues to get legitimate playing time.

He dropped 44 points in a win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday and then followed that up with a 47-point outpouring in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

Perhaps more importantly, he accomplished both impressive scoring nights on really efficient shooting. He went 16-for-23 from the field and 4-for-5 from deep in the first game. He then went 15-for-29 from the field and 7-for-11 from deep in the second game.

While those numbers are likely not sustainable, it’s clear that he can do a lot more as a scorer than was previously believed. He’s averaging 32.8 points per game in his last four games.

As for James, he’s on the cusp of accomplishing one of the greatest feats in NBA history. Over the next one or two games, he’s expected to set break the NBA’s scoring record that has been held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for decades.

While Thomas may be a Bryant guy, he also fully understands the level of greatness that James has achieved.

“I’m just glad to have my name mentioned with him,” Thomas said.

James needs 36 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar for the new record. How many points he’ll score after setting the new record is anyone’s guess.