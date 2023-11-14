Cam Reddish gloats about never-before-experienced atmosphere Lakers teammates have created for him

Los Angeles Lakers wing Cam Reddish discussed the great atmosphere that the team has created this season.

Reddish explained that Lakers star LeBron James has helped instill confidence in him, but it’s really the whole team that has done that in the 2023-24 campaign.

Cam Reddish on his confidence on the floor: "I feel like all my teammates have done a great job of just pouring into me and telling me how much they believe in me. I haven't had an atmosphere like this in my entire NBA career." ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/vFALqPhiR3 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 13, 2023

It’s great to see the Lakers giving Reddish the confidence to play at a high level, especially since he’s bounced around the NBA the last few seasons.

After beginning his career with the Atlanta Hawks, Reddish was traded to the New York Knicks, but he struggled to find consistent minutes in the team’s rotation. Eventually, the Knicks moved on from Reddish, trading him at the deadline last season in a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

New York received Josh Hart in the transaction, and Reddish was able to get some more consistent playing time before he hit free agency this past offseason.

The Lakers took a shot on Reddish, and he has stepped up for the team with players like Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt currently sidelined with injuries.

Reddish scored 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting on Sunday night in the Lakers’ 116-110 win over Portland.

Even with James out, the Lakers were able to rely on other players – like Reddish – to step up, a testament to the culture that the team is building this season.

While star big man Anthony Davis led the way on Sunday with 30 points, the Lakers had several players in double figures against the Blazers.

Reddish (18 points), Rui Hachimura (19 points), Austin Reaves (18 points), D’Angelo Russell (11 points) and Taurean Prince (11 points) all contributed to the team’s balanced attack on Sunday.

Hopefully, the Lakers can keep instilling confidence in role players like Reddish to help them throughout the season. Los Angeles certainly has more depth at the start of this season than it did at the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

That has helped the Lakers weather the storm with Davis and James each missing a game early on in the season.

Reddish has appeared in 10 games for Los Angeles and is averaging 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field. He and the Lakers will look to pick up another win when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, Nov. 14.