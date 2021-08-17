Cade Cunningham calls LeBron James the GOAT over Michael Jordan

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham has cast his vote in the never-ending debate concerning Michael Jordan and LeBron James by choosing James as the greatest player of all time (GOAT).

Cunningham, who was born in 2001, made his comments on “Da Windy City with Marc Carman” podcast. He made his choice having seen a good portion of James’ career as it happens while relying on old videos of Jordan.

“It’s hard for me to put somebody ahead of LeBron cause LeBron is the best player I’ve seen with my eyes,” Cunningham said. “Trust me I’ve seen all the Michael Jordan stuff, dude is different. I can’t argue with the fact that you think he is the GOAT but in my eyes I say LeBron.”

The fact that Cunningham made his remarks on a Chicago-friendly media platform is a testament to the young player’s level of confidence, since many listeners would strongly disagree with the NBA newcomer’s opinion.

Jordan put together an iconic NBA career in which the bulk of his time was spent with the Chicago Bulls. As for James, he has won championships with three different teams. His most recent NBA title came with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Both James and Jordan could make a compelling case for the accolade, but in the end, Cunningham’s opinion is just one of many on the subject.

When the 2021-22 NBA season gets underway, Cunningham will see how he matches up against James when the Pistons take on the Lakers.

Given Cunningham’s idolization of James, it will be interesting to see how long it takes for him to stop being in awe of the NBA legend as he tries to lead his team to victory.